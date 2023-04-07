“Heat pumps alone will certainly not save us”
From 2024, new heating systems must be more climate-friendly. However, the trade warns against focusing too much on heat pumps – and warns that installers could be put off by the paperwork.
Handwerks President Jörg Dittrich has warned against only paying attention to the number of built-in heat pumps when turning to more climate-friendly heating in Germany. “Heat pumps are by no means the most ecologically efficient way in every building, so things like the overall energetic condition, the insulation and much more must also be taken into account,” said Dittrich of the “business week“.
It is more expedient to first look at the CO2 targets and then to consider which paths lead there. “Heat pumps alone will certainly not save us,” said Dittrich. “And without energetic renovation, the heat pumps in existing buildings are of no use anyway.”
Last week, the traffic light coalition reached a compromise on the controversial building energy law that banned the installation of new gas and oil heating systems. According to the draft law, from January 1, 2024, newly installed heating systems must be operated with 65 percent renewable energy.
In addition to heat pumps, it should be possible to use solar thermal energy, for example. It is also possible to install a hybrid system of heat pump and gas heating, in which the heat pump covers the basic supply and the gas heating takes over on cold days.
Dittrich also emphasized that bureaucracy had to be reduced for the heat transition. “Especially with the heat pumps, the specifications are so complex that some craftsmen then ask themselves: Is it actually a matter of installing as many pumps as possible as quickly as possible, or of filling out forms so that the client receives his subsidy?” said Dittrich .
“Honestly, I’m not surprised that many companies prefer to build bathrooms because they don’t have to wade through mountains of paper.”