Crash between car and scooter, tragedy in Foggia: 4 dead, including two girls
Crash between car and scooter, tragedy in Foggia: 4 dead, including two girls

Crash between car and scooter, tragedy in Foggia: 4 dead, including two girls

Road accident in Puglia, the 40-year-old father and the other two children were injured

The road continues to claim victims. This time the tragedy took place on the provincial road 75 four kilometers from Borgo Tressanti, a hamlet in the countryside about 18 kilometers from Cerignola, in the province of Foggia. A car crashed into a moped in the late evening in the countryside.

Two little sisters and the mother of the girls lost their lives. The other victim is the motorcyclist. The 40-year-old father of the two girls, their 13-year-old sister and their 4-year-old brother, all three of whom were injured, are now hospitalized.

According to what has been reconstructed so far, he reports Sky tg 24among the victims were aboard an Audi driven by his father, a farm laborer originally from Mali, now hospitalized Home relief of suffering in San Giovanni Rotondo. Mom was Polish. The two surviving children are hospitalized in Foggia hospital.

READ ALSO: Maxi anti-mafia operation in Foggia, dozens of arrests

