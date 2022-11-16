Listen to the audio version of the article

Safety first. Euro Ncap, the European New Car Assessment Program has evaluated a large group of cars according to its criteria and it emerges that sixteen of these are able to achieve the much coveted five stars.

The research: car manufacturers are looking at the new regulations

Testing a wide range of vehicles of different classes, the results show the determination of the car manufacturers to respect and follow the Euro NCAP protocols for this year. Next year, the protocols will become more stringent and provide more challenges for vehicle development. In line with Vision 2030, Euro Ncap will focus on a number of new aspects, including autonomous emergency braking (Aeb) protocols for motorcycles and new safety scenarios for pedestrians and cyclists.

The cars tested in November: two 5-star electric cars

Cars tested in November include the two all-electric Tesla Model S and Nio ET7 models, which also earned top marks in the special Green Ncap category last week. The high scores obtained in the Euro NCAP tests, which include top scores in Safety Assist, can only enhance the profile and reputation of both these cars. Five-star results are also being released for the long-awaited electric Toyota bZ4X and its twin, the Subaru Solterra. The other cars that achieved 5-star results were: the Hyundai Ioniq 6, which achieved a commendable 97% in adult protection; the smallest Honda Civic; the Japanese mid-size crossover Toyota Corolla Cross as well as the Nissan Ariya and its big brother Nissan X Trail (2021 rating derived from its partner Nissan Qashqai last year). The large MPV Renault Austral, the Land Rover Range Rover and its sportier sister Range Rover Sport were also awarded five stars. In addition to the Nio ET7, two other Chinese cars scored top marks in this month’s test: smart #1, now jointly owned by automaker Geely, and Wey Coffee 02.

There is also the possibility to redo the tests

Euro Ncap has an open and proactive approach and, for this reason, has decided to work closely with manufacturers to improve the safety performance of the cars, also giving them the possibility of updating their vehicles. In fact, Euro Ncap allows car manufacturers to re-test or re-evaluate the same vehicle following significant safety improvements. This was the case for some vehicles including the Volkswagen Golf, first tested in 2019, the result of which was released last month, as well as for the Isuzu D-Max Crew Cab, released in this month’s release.

How to read the Euro Ncap stars

Euro Ncap has created a safety rating expressed in stars to help consumers, families and businesses compare vehicles and choose the best one according to their needs. The safety evaluation goes through a series of tests designed and carried out by Euro Ncap, where collision scenarios are reproduced which could cause injury or, in some cases, even death to the occupants of the vehicle or other road users. The number of stars reflects the vehicle’s performance in the Euro NCAP tests, but is also influenced by the safety equipment the manufacturer offers on each market.