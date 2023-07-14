“Crashing” the IAA: the auto show in Munich has to be prepared for a storm of protests

It wasn’t a pretty picture for Mercedes-Benz when demonstrators blocked the car manufacturer’s stand on Munich’s Odeonsplatz two years ago at the IAA Mobility trade fair and unfurled their banners. “Playgrounds instead of parking lots” and “No IAA” was written on it – that didn’t go well with the exhibition stand with its lawn and plants and chic electric cars in the city center.

This year, at the beginning of September, there will be another IAA in Munich. The protests could be even more extreme this time. But the organizers are not deterred.

On the contrary: the presence of the trade fair in downtown Munich will be even bigger this time than two years ago. The events there will be free of charge and this time the stands will also be accessible without a trade fair ticket. “We are looking for dialogue with the IAA,” said Hildegard Müller, President of the Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), which organizes the trade fair.

Read more about climate activists

Everyone is offered talks, but a willingness to engage in dialogue is a prerequisite. “Blockade is not the way, we are experiencing that at several airports today,” said the car lobbyist, referring to the actions of the “last generation” in Düsseldorf and Hamburg. Members of the organization stuck there on the runway and caused failures in air traffic.

also read

The protests in 2021 were not that radical. Climate activists had abseiled down a highway and attracted attention with some other actions. At that time, however, the trade fair was able to proceed largely undisturbed.

In the meantime, however, criminal cells have also formed in the anti-car movement. Earlier this week, strangers set fire to two new BMW SUVs in the yard of a Munich car dealer. An anonymous letter claiming responsibility for this attack on the Internet criticized the actions of the “last generation” as insufficient.

No foreclosure

Müller said that they are currently “working on a security concept with the police and security authorities”. The event is open, seeks dialogue and does not isolate itself. Two years ago, the Bavarian police had already cracked down on suspected troublemakers in advance.

The Munich police are now preparing for a large-scale operation, and a spokesman says they are expecting support from other parts of the country. The plans are based on the use of the past IAA, which was evaluated in detail after the trade fair. The critics of the auto industry are also preparing for the event.

also read

Fear researchers on climate activism

The organization “Sand in the Gears” calls for the IAA to “crash”. Most recently, members of this group had massively disrupted the Volkswagen Annual General Meeting in Berlin. In Munich they want to herald “the end of the car age” and demand the expropriation of the corporations. In her eyes, electromobility is a sham solution: “Electric cars can never guarantee climate-friendly mobility for everyone and only shift and cover up the problems of the car from one region of the world to another – precisely to the places and to the people who are already affected by the consequences of the climate crisis are already much more affected today,” says their appeal on the Internet.

As at the first Munich IAA, there will again be a “Mobility Turnaround Camp”. However, not on the Theresienwiese like last time, because the Oktoberfest will take place there a week after the IAA, which will then have largely been set up. In 2021 the Oktoberfest was canceled due to Corona.

also read

Under Müller, the VDA has already taken big steps towards the less radical climate groups such as “Fridays for Future”. Maybe too big for some in the industry. “We want to shape the future of mobility in Munich,” said the former CDU politician.

Cars would be “only one means of transport among many”. The trade fair is of course about climate change – “one of the greatest challenges facing mankind” – about the energy transition, which is also a mobility revolution. “This is no longer the Frankfurt Motor Show. The IAA Mobility is no longer just a car show,” said Müller.

In the city, the event is to become a “festival for sustainable mobility” with “cultural offers, food concepts and live entertainment“. It will be possible to board more than 150 test vehicles at various points in the city. There is also a bicycle test track in the English Garden.

Closed to the public

On the exhibition grounds, on the other hand, the industry keeps to itself for the first time. There, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder will hold their opening speeches – probably without disruptors. Because the fair will be closed to the general public.

“This year the IAA Summit is an exclusive industry event, our B2B event for trade visitors and the media,” says Stefan Rummel, Managing Director of Messe München. For the first time in more than 120 years, the car show in the exhibition halls is no longer an event for motorists who want to see the latest models.

also read

The actual trade fair is also shrinking further compared to previous years. According to the organizer, it will occupy six halls, including the conference program, which are currently “90 percent fully booked”. In 2021, the IAA still occupied nine exhibition halls, two of them only for bicycle manufacturers, who are now moving between the car companies.

Chinese brands will be particularly present among the car manufacturers this year. According to the VDA, they are the second largest group after the Germans, who make up 50 percent of the fair. The “New Energy Vehicle Congress” will be integrated into the meeting, a Chinese event for electromobility that is taking place outside of the People’s Republic for the first time. Western car brands tend to be marginalized. The Stellantis Group, Europe’s second-largest car conglomerate after Volkswagen, will only be represented with the Opel brand.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

