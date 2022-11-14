Crazy little brother Yang was beaten by Wang Hai’s counterfeit wall breaking machine for false standard power: refund one for three or one hundred million

On November 14th, a few days ago, Wang Hai, a well-known anti-counterfeiter, released a video saying,The Jinzheng wall breaker and meat grinder sold in the live broadcast room of Crazy Little Brother Yang’s Three Sheep are all false standard power.

According to reports, the marked power of the wall breaker is 300W, but the actual power is only 105W, and the marked power of the meat grinder is 300W, but the actual power is 120W. Because the page of the product is marked with one refund and three losses, and the selling price of this product is 399 yuan, the number of sales is 68,000.If he pays back one and three, then the total amount he will pay is as high as 100 million.

Regarding Wang Hai’s crackdown on counterfeiting, Brother Crazy Yang has not responded yet, but related products have been removed from the shelves.

Some netizens said: “It’s obviously a ‘Jinzheng’ brand, and it has to be marked as ‘Xiao Yang Ge’s exclusive’, which is rushing to pay for compensation.”

It is worth noting that recently, Brother Crazy Yang updated a message on the social platform, he said,He spent more than 100 million yuan to buy a property in Hefei, which is used as the global headquarters of the Three Sheep.

Brother Xiao Yang responded to the purchase of the building live and said, “That technology company closed down as early as 17 years ago, but we bought it now. The purpose of buying the building is to make the company bigger and help everyone get better employment.”

It is understood that in 2015, Brother Crazy Yang officially started short video creation; in 2019, Brother Yang, who was not satisfied with the short video celebrity, transformed to live streaming. In 2021, Brother Crazy Yang was established under the MCN organization, Hefei Three Sheep Network Technology Co., Ltd.