Creactives debuts on EGM PRO on March 7th

(Teleborsa) – Creactives Groupa company that develops artificial intelligence technologies in the supply chain field, has successfully closed the placement for the process of listing on Euronext Growth Milan – Professional Segment (EGM PRO) aimed at qualified investors and Italian and foreign institutional investors, of a total of 576,000 newly issued ordinary shares.

Il prezzo placement was set at 1.75 euro per share (in the lower part of the range previously communicated of 1.55-2.17 euro per share), for a capitalization at the start of negotiations equal to approximately 21.5 million euro. L’amount the total of the placement is approximately 1 million euro and the floating is equal to approximately 18.28% of the share capital.

Admission scheduled for March 3rd

The industrial partner Add Value, already a shareholder before admission with a stake of 16.76%, has adhered to the capital increase for an amount of approximately 0.25 million euro. The admission by Borsa Italiana is expected on 3 March 2023 with start of negotiations of ordinary shares on Euronext Growth Milan Pro expected on Tuesday March 7, 2023. The Veronese company is already listed on the Direct Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

“We are very happy with the achievement of this goal” commented the CEO Paolo Gamberoni. “In 2020 we went public on the Vienna stock exchange at the height of the pandemic and in the middle of the lock-down, with the aim of accelerating growth and then making a new collection round through an uplisting on what was still called AIM Italia at the time. Today we have achieved this goal”.

Production value at 6 million euros

“In the last year Creactives Group has recorded a production value more than 6 million euros, a substantial doubling achieved in the last 5 years” he added. “About 80% of our Artificial Intelligence technology is sold overseas, used by important customers such as Airbus, Basf, Cemex, Danone, Enel, Siemens. We started the indirect channel, developing alliances with KPMG, NTT DATA, Minsait – INDRA, LKS Next and set up a business model based on the sale of subscriptions in “Software as a Service” mode. The recurring turnover has grown significantly in the last two years, doubling the turnover and thus laying solid foundations for the future.

In the listing process, Creactives Group was assisted by WHAT SIM as Euronext Growth Advisor and Global Coordinator, by Fomarte as financial advisor, by ADVANT Nctm as legal advisor, by BDO as auditing firm and by KT&Partners as Equity Research provider.

(Photo: © Simona Flamigni | 123RF)