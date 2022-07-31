Original title: Creating the Future with Computing Network China Mobile held a sub-forum on “Computer Network, Innovation and Development”

On July 29, the first China Hashrate Conference, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Shandong Provincial People’s Government, kicked off in Jinan, Shandong. The purpose of this forum is to implement the national strategic deployment of “Eastern Digital and Western Computing”, to help build a digital China and a network powerhouse, and to promote the improvement of new infrastructure for computing and networking. China Mobile was invited to host the sub-forum of “Computer Network, Innovation and Development”. Gao Fang, first-level inspector of Shandong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, Wen Ku, chairman of China Communications Standards Association, Gao Tongqing, deputy general manager of China Mobile, and seven partners of Huawei, ZTE, Nokia Bell, Intel, Inspur, H3C, and AsiaInfo Leaders attended the sub-forum.

In his speech, Gao Fang said that Shandong Province has thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on inspection of Shandong, anchored in “going ahead”, striving to “open a new situation”, and vigorously promoted computing infrastructure such as 5G, industrial Internet, and data centers. Construction has achieved remarkable results. The computing power empowerment effect was further highlighted, and the pace of digital transformation was further accelerated, which effectively enhanced the development level of digital industrialization and industrial digitalization. China Mobile accurately grasps the new situation and new opportunities, systematically builds a new information infrastructure focusing on 5G, computing power network, and smart middle platform, and innovates to build a new information service system of “connection + computing power + capability”, and strives to become a digital economy development. ‘s backbone. Actively help Shandong’s digital transformation and upgrading, innovate and explore new models of computing power application, realize “one-point access, immediate use” of computing power network, and provide computing power for more than 100 governments, enterprises and institutions and 60,000 small and medium-sized enterprises in the province services, accelerate the empowerment of the real economy, and release the digital kinetic energy of Shandong’s industries.

Wenku said in his speech that in recent years, my country has attached great importance to the development of the computing power industry, strengthened the overall layout, improved the top-level design, accelerated the creation of a national computing power “one network”, and built new advantages for the development of my country’s digital economy. As the backbone of the network and informatization field, information and communication operation enterprises will further demonstrate the responsibility of the “main force” in activating the potential of data and serving the digital economy. China Mobile’s new concept of “computing power network” not only conforms to the general trend of the entire information and communication industry, but also closely matches my country’s future development strategy. Benefit people’s livelihood and development. In order to further promote the construction of computing power infrastructure and promote high-quality economic and social development, the first suggestion is to encourage the integration of technological innovation and promote the innovation of computing power application. The second is to strengthen industry-university-research cooperation and establish and improve standards and norms. The third is to vigorously carry out the practice of computing power network and accelerate the scale promotion of typical computing power network applications.

Gao Tongqing pointed out in his speech on the theme of “Hashpower Network Opens a New Chapter, Data Intelligence Service Opens a New Chapter” that computing power, as the foundation of the information society, has become the basic and core development power of the digital economy, which directly affects the development of the digital economy. The speed determines the development height of social intelligence. Computing power has three core values. First, it is related to the upgrading of core production factors; second, computing power is related to the development speed of the digital economy; and third, computing power is related to the realization of the dual-carbon goal.

Gao Tongqing said that China Mobile gave full play to the leading advantages of operators’ networks, and proposed a new concept of “computing network” based on network strength. China Mobile has continuously explored and practiced, and systematically promoted the development of the computing power network. Based on the original proposed three-layer and two-domain architecture and three-stage development path of the computing power network, great progress has been made in four aspects. The first is to improve the layout of computing network resources and consolidate the network base of computing power; the second is to build the brain of Rongshu, Zhizhi, and computing network to realize the integrated supply of capabilities; the third is to create a rich product system and create a computing network service 1.0; the fourth is to build an innovative technology system , to achieve original technology leadership.

Gao Tongqing put forward three proposals. The first is to overcome difficulties and further promote the maturity of the original technology of Shunwang. Jointly tackle the core key technologies of the computing power network, and accelerate the creation of the original technology source of the computing power network; jointly build the computing power network innovation test network, and comprehensively support the innovation and industrialization of the new computing network technology. The second is to explore and innovate, and further promote the upgrade of the computing network service model. Continue to explore new business models, consolidate the foundation for market-oriented transactions of computing power; build a computing power network community to achieve high-quality and intensive development of computing power in the whole society. The third is to be inclusive and further promote the ecological prosperity of the computing network industry. Jointly create a prosperous new ecology of the computing and network industry that is fully safe, stable, independent and controllable, open and win-win; strengthen the “chain thinking”, form a leading enterprise-driven, large and medium-sized enterprises collaboration, “specialized, special and innovative” invisible champion enterprises continue to emerge A new pattern for the development of the network industry.

At the sub-forum, China Mobile launched the computing power network test and demonstration network CFITI, and released the computing network service 1.0 to accelerate the promotion of computing power and productization of computing power, and enable the digital transformation of thousands of industries.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: