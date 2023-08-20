Creating a Comprehensive Cluster: Beijing Yizhuang’s Journey to Become a Robotics Powerhouse

Gathering Forces to Create a Comprehensive Cluster of Robot Industry

The 2023 World Robot Conference is set to take place in Yizhuang, Beijing, also known as the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone. This event comes in the wake of the recently released “Three-Year Action Plan for the High-Quality Development of the Robot Industry in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Zone (2023-2025).” The plan aims to propel the robot industry in Beijing Yizhuang into an era of significant development. To gain insights into the future of the robot industry in Beijing Yizhuang, we interviewed Liu Li, Deputy Director of the Management Committee of the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone.

Liu Li explained that the plan was formulated to promote the innovation and development of the robotics industry in Beijing Yizhuang. It follows the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and aligns with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The plan focuses on high-end and intelligent robots, scenario-oriented development trends, and aims to create a comprehensive cluster of the robot industry.

By 2025, Beijing Yizhuang aims to achieve several development goals. These include a compound annual growth rate of more than 50% in R&D investment in robotics, significant improvement in industrial innovation capability, cultivation and introduction of leading enterprises, and the establishment of 50 robot application scenario demonstration projects. The goal is to ensure Beijing Yizhuang becomes a major contributor to engineering construction, new robot products, application demonstrations, and industrial foundation improvement. Furthermore, the plan aims to achieve a robot density of 360 units per 10,000 people in industrial enterprises above the designated size, with an output value of 10 billion yuan.

To accomplish these development goals, the three-year action plan sets key tasks. These include creating a high-end product system, enhancing the entire industry chain’s supporting force, promoting the application demonstration of “robot +,” improving the robot innovation ecology, and optimizing the resource allocation of the robot industry.

As the main platform for the construction of the “Three Cities and One District” of the Beijing International Science and Technology Innovation Center, Beijing Yizhuang aims to become a source of robot technology innovation. This involves supporting the construction of an international science and technology innovation center, making breakthroughs in key technologies, and fostering collaboration between different entities in the industry.

Beijing Yizhuang intends to cultivate high-end robot manufacturing clusters through various means. This includes improving industrial layout, optimizing resource allocation, helping enterprises grow, and building a benchmark park, the Beijing Robotics Industry Innovation Park, to attract upstream and downstream enterprises.

In 2019, Beijing Yizhuang proposed to build a “new city of scenes” surrounding the development of a new highland for robot integration and application. This entails creating smart manufacturing scenarios, education and training scenes, and medical and health scenes. The goal is to accelerate the application of robotics in different fields and promote the integration of technology to enhance the utilization rate of educational robots and improve healthcare services.

The implementation of the “Three-Year Action Plan for the High-Quality Development of the Robot Industry in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Zone (2023-2025)” is expected to transform Beijing Yizhuang into a thriving hub for the robot industry. With its strategic focus on innovation, development, and integration, this comprehensive cluster will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of the robot industry not only in Beijing but also on a global scale.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

