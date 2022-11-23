Home Business Creative director Alessandro Michele says goodbye to Gucci: “An extraordinary journey ends for me”
Creative director Alessandro Michele says goodbye to Gucci: "An extraordinary journey ends for me"

Creative director Alessandro Michele says goodbye to Gucci: "An extraordinary journey ends for me"

That the great cold between Italy and France is not limited to the issue of migrants? There are also those who bring up the repercussions of international politics in the face of the resignation of Alessandro Michele from the creative direction of the Gucci maison. The enfant prodige of fashion who, starting in 2015, relaunched the brand to stratospheric levels, made the decision official in the evening (with closed bags). The day after a day in which more than one international fashion website certainly bid farewell to the fashion house owned by the Kering group, of which François-Henri Pinault is CEO and chairman.

“There are times when paths separate due to the different perspectives that each of us may have. Today an extraordinary journey ends for me, which lasted more than twenty years, within a company to which I have tirelessly dedicated all my love and my creative passion. In this long period Gucci has been my home, my adopted family» commented Alessandro Michele. «To this extended family, to all the individual people who have cared for and supported it, goes my heartfelt thanks, my biggest and most moved embrace. Together with them I have desired, dreamed, imagined. Without them none of what I have built would have been possible. To them therefore my most sincere wish: may you continue to feed on your dreams, subtle and impalpable matter that makes a life worth living. May you continue to feed on poetic and inclusive imagery, remaining faithful to your values. May you always live by your passions, blown by the wind of freedom », he added.

The future of the house
The Gucci creative team will continue the creative direction of the Maison until the announcement of a new organization. Marco Bizzarri, president and CEO of Gucci, meanwhile declared: «I was lucky enough to meet Alessandro at the end of 2014. Since then we have had the pleasure of working side by side, while Gucci traced its path to success, over the course of these last eight years. I want to thank Alessandro for his twenty-year commitment to Gucci and, for his vision, dedication and unconditional love for this unique Maison, over the years as Creative Director ». For François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, «The path that Gucci and Alessandro have traveled together in recent years is unique and will remain an exceptional moment in the history of this Maison. I am grateful to Alessandro for bringing so much of himself into this adventure. His passion, his imagination, his ingenuity and his knowledge have put Gucci at center stage, in the place he deserves. I wish him all the best in the next chapter of his creative journey.” Mouths are closed, at the moment, on who will take the creative reins of the brand. “Gucci’s style office will continue to carry on the creative direction of the house until the announcement of a new organization,” they explain.

