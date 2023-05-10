Credem: in 1Q23 profit +68.9%, loans +3.2% and 43 thousand new customers

Credem closes the first quarter of 2023 with a consolidated net profit of 134.8 million euros (+68.9% compared to the same period of the previous year), after spending over 34 million euros in contributions to management funds of troubled banks.

The result was influenced by the favorable trend in the financial margin, despite the first evidence of growth in the cost of funding, by the cost of risk which still remains at a contained level even in a still uncertain scenario and by the positive result of activity on the financial markets ;

Return on capital (annualized ROE) is 16.3%, annualized ROTE 19%. The intermediation margin stood at 475.6 million euros (+33% compared to the end of March 2022).

As regards the solidity ratios, Credem has a CET1 Ratio of 15.51%, with a margin of over 1.2 billion euro on regulatory capital requirements and a low incidence of problem loans (Gross NPL Ratio), equal to 2 .11% of loans, compared to the average 2.92% of Italian banks and the average 2.28% of European banks.

With reference to business, in the quarter the bank recorded around 43 thousand new customers and loans to customers, up by 3.2% to 33.8 billion (a sharp contrast with the system, which decreased by 0.4%). Also noteworthy is over 1.6 billion euro of new customer assets deposited with the bank (net production) which total a total of 92.3 billion euro (+3.3% y/y).