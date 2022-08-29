Credem’s network of financial advisors has launched a project called “What’s New” with the aim of supporting young people in accessing the profession of financial consultant. In particular, the aim of the network led by Moris Franzoni is to include 20 young professionals by the end of the year.

As part of the project, young professionals will be provided with 40 hours per capita of specific training aimed at preparing the exam for enrollment in the register of financial advisors. The young aspiring financial advisors will be constantly supported by a tutor and will also have support from an economic point of view in the start-up phase.

Finally, as reported in the company note, the training activity of the project was organized in collaboration with Exponential, a company specialized in training for the financial consulting sector.