The Board of Directors of Credemholding, a company that controls 78.62% of the capital of Credito Emiliano SpA, today approved the results as at 30 September 2022 under the chairmanship of Lucio Igino Zanon di Valgiurata.

The statement issued by CredemHolding shows a consolidated net profit of 172 million euros compared to 214.1

million euros at the end of September 2021.

The result was conditioned in particular by the minor

contribution by the subsidiary Credito Emiliano SpA compared to September 2021, a period that had been influenced by the positive effects following the accounting of the merger by incorporation of Cassa di Risparmio di Cento.

As regards Credem’s profit, the bank collected € 222.6 million, + 23.5% y / y without considering the accounting contribution of the acquisition of Cassa di Risparmio di Cento which had positively influenced the result as of September 30, 2021.

In terms of growth, Credem attracted 100,000 new customers, for a total of over 1.4 million; loans to customers rose to 33.2 billion euro, + 5.6% compared to the same period of 2021 (almost twice as high as the system, up by 3.3%); client assets deposited with the bank amounted to 83.5 billion euros (-5.6% y / y), of which managed assets at 30.5 billion euros (-10.5% y / y) which were mainly affected by market trends and direct customer deposits at € 34.7 billion (+ 0.1% yoy). Insurance products at € 8.2 billion (-2% yoy) with premiums linked to guarantees

of life and non-life protection, up by 13.5% compared to the end of September 2021.

Credemsi’s brokerage margin stood at 1,041.6 billion, up by 9.7%, while net commissions grew by 4.4% to 494.4 million.

The Npl ratio fell from 2.58% to 2.18% (from 2.58%) while the Cet1 ratio stood at 13.68%.