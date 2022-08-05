Credem’s financial results for the second quarter of 2022 were confirmed far above expectations thanks to the interest margin and lower cost of risk. This is what Equita SIM highlights in a note commenting on the bank’s financial statements. At 11.30 am Italian time, the Credem share rises by more than + 1%.

In particular, “the interest margin stood at 145.7 million, up by 13% on a quarterly basis and by as much as 25% on an annual basis, over the 134.4 million expected.

Revenues were 335 million (-6% on a quarterly basis, + 10% on an annual basis), better than the expected 321.7 million “.

Below are the other Credem balance sheet items reported by Equita:

Costs: -195.8 million (+ 3% YoY) compared to the -196.1 million expected; Operating profit: 114.1 million (+ 25% YoY) compared to the expected 101.6 million; LLPs: +2.8 million (-4bps) compared to -14.9 million (18bps) expected.

“Net profit stood at 78.8 million (+ 6% YoY) compared to the expected 55.7 million and the 56 million of the consensus – points out Equita again. The operating result was 12% higher than expected (114mn compared to the 102mn expected), where the difference compared to our estimates – specifies Equita SIM – is mainly linked to the higher NII interest margin (146mn vs 134mn) ”.

“Management commissions held up well (106mn in line, -5.5% on a quarterly basis due to market trends) and bank commissions (59mn + 4% QoQ vs 57mn expected)”.

The Milanese SIM points out that “the net profit was much above expectations (79mn vs 56mn expected) thanks to a lower cost of risk thanks also to the non-recurring positive effect (approx. 11mn) of some writebacks and some sales made in the quarter. Even net of non-recurring items, the normalized CoR is confirmed at very low levels (9bps in 2Q and 8bps in 1H) ”.

The “NPE ratio fell by 20bps on a quarterly basis to 2.2% (vs average Italian significant banks at 3%), with an NPE coverage at 52.2% from 54.2% (with NPL at 73.6% , UTP at 37.9%) at the top of the system. Thanks to a series of disposals, as well

that due to the absence of significant NPL flows, the total of gross problem loans is reduced to around 745mn from 815mn in 1Q22 (enetti to 357mn from 374mn). CET1 FL -13bps QoQ at 13.5%, with 590bps margin on the SREP, despite the market trend that affects

valuation reserves. Annualized ROTE at 11.2% “.

“Loans to customers are slightly up on a quarterly basis to 33.5 billion (+ 2% QoQ) and + 12.3% on an annual basis (or + 7.2% net of CariCento). Total net inflows +1.07 billion in 2Q22 (+ 893mn in the 1st half), of which AUM + 110mn (1H + 265mn), AUC + 665mn (1H + 723mn) and deposits + 299mn (1H -95mn), with AUM to 30.9 billion (-7% QoQ / -4% YoY) where the sequential decline is mainly linked to the negative market effect linked to the instability of the markets in the quarter ”.

“Nazzareno Gregori (68 years old), current General Manager – concludes Equita SIM – expressed his intention to benefit from the pension right at the end of January 2023. In his place, the current Joint General Manager, Angelo Campani (59 years old) who has held various positions within the group ”.