Credem shines in the EU ranking: it is the most solid commercial bank

Credem shines in the EU ranking: it is the most solid commercial bank

Credem is confirmed as the best group in Italy and the first among commercial banks in Europe

They have been posted on the website European Central Bank data on capital requirements (SREP) released by European banks directly supervised by the Frankfurt authority: il Credem Group is reconfirmed best in Italy and the first among commercial banks in Europa.

The publication of this data is based on the capital requirements regulation which aims to strengthen the market discipline and ensure that investors and depositors are informed of credit institutions’ creditworthiness.

