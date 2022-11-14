Credem, one of the main banking groups in Italy and one of the most solid in Europe, continues to invest in people with the aim of achieving 100 new hires by the end of the year and thus reaching 300 in the course of 2022.

The Group has already hired over 200 people during the year, in addition to the 1,500 hired in the last five years. The number of people working in the Group thus rises to 6,700 (+ 10% in 5 years).

The constant growth of the workforce is also confirmed by the turnover figure more than double compared to the system (1) (0.5 at system level and 1.1 for Credem). This data, in particular, indicates that for every 10 people who leave the workforce, Credem inserts on average 11 (compared to the 5 people inserted every 10 people who leave the system).

The insertions will mainly be destined to the branch network distributed throughout Italy, with research open throughout the national territory and to Area Futuro the company structure that groups Information Technology, organization, innovation and Credemtel (Group company dedicated to the development of digital solutions) .

The profiles sought for the commercial network are high school graduates (without restrictions on the type of course of study) with an aptitude for relationships and with good communication effectiveness, interested in an insertion in the branches of Credito Emiliano.

Research for the Future Area, on the other hand, is mainly aimed at recent graduates and IT experts, analysts, developers and project managers, roles dedicated in particular to graduates in engineering, mathematics, computer science, physics, statistics (so-called STEM degrees). The goal is to place a strong emphasis on technological innovation and digital transformation of products and processes.

Credem has foreseen, since 2015, the use of Smart Working (today over 85% of employees have an active agile employment contract). The objective of this choice, which came before the restrictions required by the pandemic, is to increasingly improve the relationship between private and working life of the people who work in Credito Emiliano and to further enhance their organizational and initiative skills through trust, delegation and empowerment.

“The recruitment process undertaken for several years is continuing in 2022 as well. Path that we intend to confirm also for 2023 ”, declares Marco Casini, Head of Personnel Management and Selection. “They are the people who will represent the company for the next few years; people who share our values ​​and the will to be part of a dynamic, young company that is attentive to relationships and the atmosphere that reigns within. Our goal is to continue to pay close attention to the uniqueness of all the people of the Group, through professional growth paths, training and welfare, so that everyone can feel good in the company and valued in being themselves. “