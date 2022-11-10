Listen to the audio version of the article

In the last 5 years, the Credem recruitment counter has marked 1,500 and brings the number of people working in the group to 6,700, with a growth of 10%. The last 100 entries will be made between now and the end of the year and thus increase hires in 2022 to 300. In the credit there is an unwritten agreement which provides that in the voluntary early retirement plans agreed with the sector unions (Fabi, First, Fisac, Uilca, Unisin), the banks make an assumption every two outings, in order to guarantee the generational change.

The Emilian group with its expansion plans reaches a turnover more than double compared to the system, so for every 10 people who leave there are 11 who enter, compared to the average of 5 of the banking system.

«The recruitment process undertaken for several years is continuing also in 2022. Path that we intend to confirm also for 2023 – explains Marco Casini, head of Personnel Management and Selection -. They are the people who will represent the company for the next few years; people who share our values ​​and the will to be part of a dynamic, young company that is attentive to relationships and the atmosphere that reigns within. Our goal is to continue to pay close attention to the uniqueness of all the people of the Group, through professional growth paths, training and welfare, so that everyone can feel good in the company and be valued in being themselves ” .

In particular, the new entries will take place in the network of branches distributed throughout Italy and in the so-called Future Area, the corporate structure that brings together Information Technology, organization, innovation and Credemtel (Group company dedicated to the development of digital solutions). The profiles that the bank seeks for the commercial network are graduates and graduates, with no restrictions on the type of study field, while for the future area the research is mainly in the IT sector, analysts, developers and project managers, roles dedicated in particular to graduates and graduates in engineering, mathematics, computer science, physics, statistics.According to organizational needs, everyone will be able to access smart working, an organizational method widely used in the group where over 92% of employees have a contract of active agile work.