Today, Crédit Agricole Italia disbursed a loan of USD 3.5 million (linked to the measurement of ESG performance) to the d’Amico Società di Navigazione Group, one of the world leaders in the sector specializing in the sectors of dry cargo ships, tankers and services instrumental to maritime activity.

The objective of the loan is to support the sustainable development of international maritime transport and confirms Crédit Agricole Italia’s commitment to supporting the sustainable development of international maritime transport.

In detail, the loan provides for a reduction in the pricing based on the achievement of certain sustainable objectives, which will support the Company in the process of making its fleets more efficient and decarbonised.

The d’Amico Group, founded in 1952, with over 10 offices worldwide, has one of the most important international fleets of specialized ships, latest generation and eco-compatible bulk carriers and tankers, serving a vast range of customers including international trading companies, oil and mining companies, food industries and semi-finished products producers.

