Credit Agricole, record profits (+75%) and boom in revenues thanks to the rate hike

Credit Agricole, record profits of 160 million euros

I revenues Of Agricultural credit Italy amounted to 761 million euros in the first quarter of 2023, up by +22.9% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Net interest income benefited from the rate hike, both with loan production rates increased by 98 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022, and through the revaluation of the rate on the stock of loans (+69 basis points between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023). This can be read in the overall results of the French group.

I operating costs excluding SRF they amounted to -372 million euro. They are stable (-1.1%) compared to the first quarter of 2022, thanks to the control of IT and marketing expenses as well as the further synergies of the Creval integration costs, which in the first quarter of 2023 amount to approximately 8 million euro. The gross operating margin grew by +63.6% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

As he writes Telemarket, the underlying cost of risk amounted to -61 million euros in the first quarter of 2023, of which -48 million euros for proven risk and -11 million euros for provisions for performing loans. This is an increase of 34.4% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The cost of risk Lending stood at 54 basis points, up 3 basis points from the fourth quarter 2022.

Stable l’NPL ratio compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 to 3.7% and the coverage ratio to 66.8% (+2.2 percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of 2022).

The Group’s underlying share net profit of CA Italy amounted to 160 million euros, up by +75% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The RONE underlying return on normalized equity of CA Italia is equal to 24.4% as at 31 March 2023.

