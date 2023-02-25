It has been more than July since the release of the new credit card regulations. A reporter from the China Securities Journal found that a number of banks have issued announcements to clean up long-term sleep credit cards, set and adjust the upper limit of the number of cards held by customers, standardize the automatic installment business, etc., and increase the rectification of the credit card business. Experts suggest that in the next step, banks should enhance customers’ willingness to use cards and optimize the development model of credit card business through refined operations and personalized services, while making good use of financial technology.

Continuous Cleansing Sleep Credit Card

“The credit card tasks are still quite short. Can any colleagues help each other open cards?” Xiaowan (pseudonym), a staff member of a joint-stock bank, asked on social platforms. Xiaowan told the reporter of China Securities Journal that she has already mobilized her relatives and friends. “Now our bank’s friends have established a group, and everyone can exchange credit card tasks.”

The person in charge of the credit card business of a bank revealed that there are still a large number of sleeping credit cards.

Focusing on related issues, China Everbright Bank, China Minsheng Bank, China Guangfa Bank, Bank of Shanghai, Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank and other banks have issued announcements stating that they will successively deactivate or cancel sleep credit cards. At present, the rectification work of sleep credit card is still going on.

Since the beginning of this month, Ping An Bank, Bank of China, and Beijing Rural Commercial Bank have issued relevant announcements. According to the announcement of the Bank of China, starting from March 20, the bank will carry out relevant measures such as derating, suspending or canceling cards in stages for long-term sleeping credit cards that have not had active transactions for 18 consecutive months or more and have no outstanding payments or deposits. Processing; Beijing Rural Commercial Bank announced that starting from July 1 (inclusive), it will gradually stop using Phoenix credit card services for customers who have not actively traded for nearly 18 months or more.

In addition, China Merchants Bank, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, Industrial Bank, Bank of Beijing, Bank of Ningbo, Shengjing Bank and many other banks have set and adjusted the upper limit of the number of cards held under the name of customers. For example, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank stated in the announcement that starting from April 1, the bank’s credit card center will uniformly control the number of cards in the customer’s name exceeding the upper limit of 20, and the controlled cards will not be used normally.

Focus on standardizing installment business

“I used a credit card to spend two payments, and the automatic installment was carried out without my knowledge, resulting in installment interest.” A consumer complained on the “Black Cat Complaint” platform. A reporter from China Securities Journal found that “being instalment” is a problem that cardholders complain more about their credit cards.

Industry insiders told China Securities Journal that when cardholders use their cards for consumption, they often receive suggestions for bank installment repayment. Interest. Around this problem, many banks have optimized the display form of interest and fees, and have rectified the automatic installment business.

In terms of optimizing the display form of interest and fees, many banks such as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, China Merchants Bank, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, and Industrial Bank issued announcements to adjust “installation fee” to “installment interest”. Taking China Construction Bank as an example, the announcement shows that starting from January 7, the “installment fee” of the bank’s Long Card credit card will be adjusted to “installment interest”, and the “installment fee rate” will be adjusted to “installment interest rate”. The rules remain the same.

In terms of automatic installment business, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank, Postal Savings Bank of China, China Zheshang Bank and other banks have announced that they will adjust their credit card installment business. For example, the Agricultural Bank of China offlined the automatic installment function on January 6, including the automatic bill installment function for ordinary credit card contracts, and the Lefen Card (automatic installment upgrade version) credit card. The Bank of Communications will stop the Haoxiangdai automatic installment signing service from January 5. Postal Savings Bank will offline the automatic installment card on December 30, 2022, including the automatic installment growth card and the automatic installment fortune card.

Abandon the “speed complex”

In recent years, the shortcomings and problems brought about by the rapid growth of the credit card market are gradually emerging. For example, the development model of some banks’ credit cards is relatively extensive, and they rely too much on external agencies to issue cards; High or low.

Abandoning the “speed complex” and “scale complex” is the rectification direction pointed out by many experts. Dong Ximiao, chief researcher of China Merchants Union Finance, believes that banks should speed up the transformation of concepts, provide consumers with credit card products with moderate interest rates and distinctive features, and improve residents’ willingness and ability to consume. Differentiate pricing for different regions, groups and customers to attract and retain cardholders with high-quality services.

Many banks have provided customers with personalized credit card services. For example, Ping An Bank launched the credit card “A” card, tailor-made three different types of credit cards for high-end customers, business travelers and new customers – big and small platinum and Yuexiangbai, and launched the “platinum rights” based on the separation of card rights. The “Choose As You Want” platform adds multiple optional rights and interests such as business travel packages, hotel packages, entertainment membership packages, cute pet packages, etc., to bring personalized and customized rights and interests experience to different customers.

Chen Yucheng, senior investment consultant of Jufeng Investment Consulting, said that in the medium and long term, the future market competition pattern in the field of consumer credit for residents will change from a “blue ocean” to a “red ocean”. Personalized and personalized management.

