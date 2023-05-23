Credit Crunch on the Horizon? – My business

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

The Federal Reserve warns of the risk of a credit crunch after the US banking turmoil triggered by the collapse in March Silicon Valley Bank and of Signature Bank and the recent bankruptcy of First Republic. You are about to witness a credit crunch?

In no uncertain terms the Fed, in its report on financial stability, states that a contraction of available credit would potentially slow down the US economy: “A sharp contraction in the availability of credit would drive up the cost of financing for businesses and households, with a potential slowdown in economic activity”.

What is going on

The possibility of a credit crunch was cited as a major one risks current for the financial system. The scenario is likely, as the creditor banks have told the Fed that they intend tighten up lending standards due to concerns about credit losses and deposit flight.

Consistent with the announcements from commercial banks, the central bank of the United States has necessarily had to state that, despite the “decisive actions” by regulators and officials to address recent regional bank crises, concerns about “economic outlook, credit quality and liquidity” they could bring “banks and other financial institutions to further contract the supply of credit to the economy”.

Fed Poll: Credit crunch, among the first causes of economic uncertainty!

As part of its financial stability report, the Fed interviewed market professionals and academics.

The share that ranked it stress of the banking sector as the main risk to stability is quadrupled since the autumn, now on par with inflation and US-China tensions.

Concerns about commercial and residential real estate are also rising rapidly, according to the survey.

Additionally, another Fed-sponsored survey found that banks plan to tighten lending standards in the remainder of 2023.

Bank officials have highlighted concerns about a recession and deposit withdrawals in the wake of the collapse of SVB.

The biggest banks, those with at least $250 billion in assets, have blamed the potential slowdown in lending as the cause of the uncertain economic outlook. Compared with the largest banks, mid-sized banks (between $50 billion and $250 billion in assets) and other banks more frequently cited concerns about their liquidity positions, deposit outflows and funding costs as the reasons for the credit crunch.

In an attempt to retain depositorsSome banks have had to offer better yields on savings accounts, weighing on profit margins. Midsize banks, which have faced the largest deposit outflows, have also signaled fears of tougher regulations and potential changes to accounting rules.

What scenarios could occur following the monetary tightening?

The possible credit crunch could extend beyond banking sector. The Financial Stability Report Fed stated that there is a danger of declining profits and a increase in defaults between businesses. In addition, a reduction in investors’ appetite for risk could lead to a significant decline in equity market asset prices.

The Fed also warned of weaknesses in the commercial real estatestating that “the size of a correction in property values ​​could be substantial and therefore could lead to credit losses by CRE debt holders”.

The central bank said it would also monitor developments in commercial home loans more closely and expand “screening procedures” for banks with higher concentrations in the sector.

The Fed also stated that “Shocks are less likely to propagate to the financial system via the household sector because household debt is moderate relative to income and the majority of household debt is concentrated with those with high credit scores.”

Will the banking crisis be avoided?

Though it warned that lending could suffer, the Fed said most banks appear capable of support a more restrictive monetary policy. There is no doubt that today businesses, households and banks in the US are much less fragile than they were in 2007. This, while it does not completely avert a banking crisis, is nevertheless an extremely important element, which makes the Fed’s job much easier.