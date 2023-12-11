Credit Karma Agrees to $3 Million Settlement for Misleading Users with False Credit Card Offers

Credit Karma Agrees to Compensate Users for Denied Credit Card Applications

Credit Karma, a multinational personal finance company based in the United States, has reached an agreement to compensate its users for denied credit card applications. The company has allocated a fund of $3 million dollars to cover the damages caused to customers who were affected by the issue.

The problem arose when Credit Karma made a proposal for credit cards to its users, only to have the applications denied by banking entities. As a result, the credit scores of affected individuals were negatively impacted. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported Credit Karma’s decision to compensate consumers and has called on affected Americans to claim the money.

The FTC reported that Credit Karma used false patterns through virtual space to confuse citizens and nearly 500,000 residents have the right to compensation. The federal institution assured that the average amount that those affected can collect could reach $6.00 USD per person.

The publication of the credits was made in 2018, and almost all residents who applied for the financial option will be able to access compensation. Those who do not have access to the internet will be notified by postal correspondence. The final deadline to request compensation is March 4 of next year and must be done through the site ftc.gov/CreditKarma.

Credit Karma has agreed to amend the harm caused to the population, although it does not recognize fault and disputes the FTC’s claim that it does not have the power to authorize bank loans. Interested parties with questions about the matter can contact Credit Karma at info@CreditKarmaSettlement.com and call 866-848-0871.