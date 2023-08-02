Home » Credit or debit card scams: 10 steps to protect yourself
Business

Credit or debit card scams: 10 steps to protect yourself

by admin
Credit or debit card scams: 10 steps to protect yourself

Credit card scams: expert advice to protect yourself on vacation

In the summer there are many Italians who will spend their holidays abroad and to avoid having too much cash or exchanging currency they will pay above all with the credit/debit card. However, the risk of running into scams is always around the corner and for this reason Facile.it he drew up a handbook in 10 moves to protect himself.

Read also: From the fake lawyer to outside the supermarket where.. the summer scams

The site indeed based on research mUp Research – Norstat estimates that 3.2 million Italians in the last year have suffered a scam or attempted deception regarding their credit card.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Company - EBRD: Russia to pay for Ukraine reconstruction

You may also like

Economic crisis – Wirtschaftsweise criticizes cuts in digitization...

Fitch Ratings’ Downgrade of US Sovereign Debt Rating...

Closure down in Europe, Piazza Affari at -1.3%

Trump: The power of small donors – his...

Italo, renewal of the contract with an increase...

USA lose top credit rating: These risks are...

Ferretti Group, orders at 1.4 billion and ever...

No Mega Millions Winner, but Two Tickets Worth...

Citizenship income, Calderone: “112,000 can be activated for...

An investor with 150 properties had these problems

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy