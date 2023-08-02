Credit or debit card scams: 10 steps to protect yourself

Credit card scams: expert advice to protect yourself on vacation

In the summer there are many Italians who will spend their holidays abroad and to avoid having too much cash or exchanging currency they will pay above all with the credit/debit card. However, the risk of running into scams is always around the corner and for this reason Facile.it he drew up a handbook in 10 moves to protect himself.

Read also: From the fake lawyer to outside the supermarket where.. the summer scams

The site indeed based on research mUp Research – Norstat estimates that 3.2 million Italians in the last year have suffered a scam or attempted deception regarding their credit card.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

