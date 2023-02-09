Credit Suisse’s 2022 results

2022 for Swiss credit it was a year to forget. In the fourth quarter, the Swiss bank recorded a net loss of 1.4 billion Swiss francs (1.4 billion euros), worse than forecasts. The full-year red thus rises to 7.3 billion Swiss francs, amounting to 7.4 billion euros.

The CEO Ulrich Korner try to reassure by focusing on the relaunch ensured by the capital increase. “2022 was a pivotal year for Credit Suisse. We announced our strategic plan to create a simpler, more focused bank built around customer needs. and we have been implementing it at a rapid pace since October,” emphasizes Ulrich Körner. However, the market does not reward the words of the CEO. The stock opened steeply and is currently down more than 5.6%.

The forecasts of the CEO

More than on the results, Credit Suisse tries to focus attention on the corrective measures it has begun to implement to recover. “We have successfully raised around 4 billion Swiss francs of capital, accelerated the achievement of our ambitious cost targets and are making great progress in the radical restructuring of our Investment Bank,” explains Körner the CEO.

The Swiss group accelerated the proactive deleveraging of non-core assets and exposures, as well as non-strategic exposures and continued with the announced sale of a significant portion of its Securitized Products Group (SPG) to entities and funds managed by Apollo Global Management.

The targeted reduction of assets starting from the third quarter 2022: the first closing of the transaction with Apollo will generate a benefit in terms of Cet1 ratio of approximately 30 basis points. The sale is expected to be completed in the first part of 2023. The actions taken should further strengthen the liquidity ratios and reduce the group’s funding requirements. The Cet1 ratio in December rose to 14.1% at the end of December compared to 12.6% recorded three months earlier, above analysts’ estimates (13.8%).

Credit Suisse acquired M.Klein’s investment banking business for $175 million

Credit Suisse expects actions already initiated in the fourth quarter to account for approximately 80 percent of its 2023 cost base reduction target of approximately CHF 1.2 billion, with further initiatives underway. The institute estimates the restructuring costs for 2023 at around 1.6 billion francs and for 2024 of approximately 1 billion Swiss francs, unchanged from the previous guidance.

At the same time Credit Suisse Group announced that it has taken further important steps in the process of being CS First Boston even more a leading independent capital markets and competitive advisory firm, with the acquisition of the investment banking business of M. Klein & Company for $175 million.