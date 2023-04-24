Credit Suisse, 68 billion withdrawn from accounts in three months. Customers are on the run

Credit Suisse, money and customers flee. Now the merger worries

The merger with Ubs is causing in Swiss credit a real one leak of the clients. More than 68 billion of dollars have been retreat from the accounts at the former Swiss giant nei first three months of 2023. This was announced by the bank in what are probably its last quarterly results before the merger process with its rival is completed Ubswho bought the lender saving it from the possible default. The second largest Swiss bank said that withdrawals were made in the first quarter 61.2 billion of Swiss francs ($68.6 billion), despite this the net profit And gone up to 12.8 billion francs after all debtors high risk were swept away in the acquisition agreement of emergency.

At the end of 2022– reports Rsi News – the bank in difficulty had a patrimony under management of approx 1,290 billion francs, while the assets of its future buyer, UBS, amounted to 3,960 billion. After Q1 2023, CS’s assets under management are dropped to 1,252.6 billion francs. The institute of 167 years old and which forced a bailout from the state, reported i results for what will likely be the last time, as its shotgun wedding with rival Swiss bank is expected UBS will be completed soon.

