Credit Suisse aims to divide the investment bank into three

Credit Suisse plans to divide the investment bank into three. According to the Financial Times, the board proposed the option to sell profitable units such as its securitized product business to prevent the possibility of a capital increase.

The investment bank could be divided into three parts: the group’s advisory business; a bad bank to hold high risk assets that will be liquidated; and the rest of the business.

In the summer, Credit Suisse appointed Ulrich Körner as its new CEO in the summer to carry out a radical reorganization of the bank, which was hit by a corporate espionage scandal.

