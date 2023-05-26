Home » Credit Suisse and beyond, ko banks but managers want to pocket the bonuses
Business

by admin
Credit Suisse and beyond, ko banks but managers want to pocket the bonuses

Mind-boggling bonuses to bank managers, institutions acquire insurance, as do professionals or doctors

The proverb: the wolf loses its hair, but not the vice seems to be well suited to management of Credit Suisse which private of bonus he wants to sue to get it. These gentlemen have hired a major law firm to get their “dues”.

READ ALSO: Credit Suisse, regulators denounced: 400 million bonuses “irregularly” removed

If we put ourselves in the shoes of these gentlemen, who have seen themselves blow under their noses bonus millionaires (about $400 million), then we can understand why they do it. You don’t pay for having led the second most important to “failure”. Swiss Institute and completely not caring about the non-refund of AT1s, for approx 17 billion dollars towards savers (it doesn’t matter if they are big or small), they have the audacity to be remunerated in any case, even for any wrongdoing.

READ ALSO: Credit Suisse, millionaire bonuses to managers never entered in the balance sheet. The investigation

See also  Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical (603456.SH) intends to acquire 51% equity of Kangchuanji Pharmaceutical to enhance CDMO preparation R&D service capabilities_stock channel_stock star

