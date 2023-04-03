Swiss credit NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Swiss Attorney General has launched an investigation into the takeover of Credit Suisse by rival UBS. According to the Financial Times, investigators are examining possible violations of Swiss criminal law. The takeover has proven extremely unpopular in Switzerland. According to a survey, a majority wants UBS to be split up.

Swiss prosecutors are reportedly investigating the takeover of Credit Suisse by arch-rival UBS after the highly controversial acquisition came under increased scrutiny. The investigating authority stated to the “Financial Times(FT) that it is investigating possible violations of Swiss criminal law by government officials, regulators and bank executives.

UBS bought Credit Suisse for EUR 3 billion last month after its largest investor, the Saudi National Bank, said it would not provide any more funds. As a result, regulators lost confidence in the scandal-ridden bank.

“The Office of the Attorney General wants to proactively fulfill their mandate and their responsibility to contribute to a clean Swiss financial center and has set up a monitoring system so that they can act immediately in every situation that falls within their area of ​​activity,” the authority said about the FT. A spokesman for federal prosecutor Stefan Blättler said there were “numerous aspects of the events surrounding Credit Suisse” that needed to be investigated in order to “identify any criminal offences”. UBS did not respond to a request for comment as of the publication of this article.

The merger of the two banks created a huge institute with total assets of five trillion euros, which is roughly twice the size of the entire Swiss economy. This has led to political turbulence in Switzerland. The country is now heavily exposed to a financial institution that has yet to convince markets that Credit Suisse is safe after the takeover.

Survey: Majority of Swiss against takeover by UBS

According to a survey about the Bloomberg reports, more than half of Swiss voters reject the involuntary merger. More were in favor of a temporary takeover of the ailing Credit Suisse, while most respondents would have preferred the bank to be broken up, the FT reports.

The Swiss parliament issued a statement last week announcing a special joint session on the controversial transaction. UBS reportedly plans to lay off up to 30 percent of its workforce after taking over Credit Suisse, which would mean cutting tens of thousands of jobs, as the “Sunday newspaper‘ first reported. Both Credit Suisse and UBS are holding their annual shareholder meetings this week.

This article has been translated from English. You can find the original here.