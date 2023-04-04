The initial situation: General assemblies in Switzerland usually attract little attention. This was different in the case of the last General Meeting of Credit Suisse in Zurich’s Hallenstadion: According to Credit Suisse, more than 1,700 shareholders attended. Numerous journalists and camera teams were also on site.

Management duo Lehmann and Körner in focus: Chairman of the Board of Directors Axel P. Lehmann opened the Annual General Meeting and spoke of a sad day. “I can measure the bitterness, the anger, the shock of everyone,” he said. The management team could not stop the loss of trust that had accumulated over the years and disappointed everyone. “I apologize for that,” said Lehmann.

CEO Ulrich Körner also expressed his concern. He understands when shareholders, employees and customers are disappointed, shocked and angry. “I share your disappointment,” said Körner. In the end, there wasn’t enough time to set up a new Credit Suisse.

Shareholders with emotional votes: During the five hours that followed, numerous small shareholders spoke out, sometimes with emotional votes. Many expressed disappointment and anger at the management team and a lack of understanding for high bonuses. The takeover price of three billion francs that UBS is paying for CS was also considered by many to be too low. However, the shareholders were not able to vote on the takeover and its conditions.

The most important decisions: Despite the critical speeches, most of the Board’s proposals were accepted. A majority of 61.4 percent approved the 2022 annual accounts and the management report. The seven members of the Board of Directors who stood for re-election were re-elected, albeit in some cases very narrowly. Axel Lehmann received 55.67 percent of the votes when he was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. However, the general meeting refused to approve the fixed remuneration for the group management for the remaining weeks. Now you have to check the next steps, said Axel Lehmann.

What happens now: Axel Lehmann said goodbye with the words that he now hopes to shape a new and successful future together with UBS. It is not yet known how long it will take until the takeover of CS by UBS is actually completed. Until then, Credit Suisse will remain an independent company. For the next two or three months, therefore, a board of directors is also needed, said Axel Lehmann. According to reports, UBS still has to obtain numerous regulatory approvals in a number of countries for the takeover.