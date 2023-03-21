The federal government is obviously aware of the explosive nature of the bonus issue. Less than 48 hours after the rescue plan for the financial sector was announced, he temporarily suspended “certain” variable remuneration for CS employees. This applies to bonuses that have already been promised but have not yet been paid out for previous years. A calming pill for the population and politics. Because some of these bonuses should not be “earned”.

It is understandable that neither the Federal Council, nor the SNB and the supervisory authority Finma had the right answers to all questions ready on Sunday. And it makes sense that these players didn’t have time to bow to the bonus policies of the two big banks either.

In the words of Finma: “The first step was to create a solution to protect depositors and the reputation of the Swiss financial center. In the second step, we will clarify further questions, including such.” The fact that the bonuses have already been suspended shows that the federal government has a good instinct. The resentment among the people is great.

The Federal Council is now having a say in big bank bonuses

The federal government, or according to the banking law specifically the Federal Council, has only been responsible for the bonus question since Sunday. According to Article 10a, this may prohibit variable remuneration from systemically important banks “in full or in part” and order that their remuneration system be adjusted – in the event that these banks are “directly or indirectly granted state aid from federal funds”.

UBS is also benefiting from state aid in the lightning rescue presented on Sunday. This means that your future bonuses and your bonus system are also being put to the test. CEO Ralph Hamers earned a total of 12.6 million Swiss francs last year, and President Colm Kelleher almost 4.8 million. In a next step, the Federal Council should also take a close look at these salaries.

But here the case is more complicated than at CS: What should UBS executives earn in the future? One could come to the conclusion that their responsibility increases with the CS takeover. Ultimately, the new UBS represents a concentration of risk for Switzerland. It is doomed to succeed. A lot depends on Hamers, Kelleher and Co., and the Federal Council must take this into account.

A bonus for shrinking?

At the same time, the example of Credit Suisse shows once again that high remuneration can be a misguided incentive that, in combination with other factors, can have fatal consequences. The current remuneration system at UBS includes a reward for growth. Exactly the opposite would be appropriate now: a rapid downsizing.

The Federal Council must think carefully about how much influence it wants to have on UBS’s bonus policy. Should the latter continue to play the “market-oriented” card, the alarm bells should ring, at least as long as UBS enjoys an explicit state guarantee. Imagine the case that the new Giga-Bank also falls into crisis, taxpayers are harmed, while the top managers previously continued to rake in millions.

Sure, CS has priority when it comes to bonuses. The UBS compensation can only be an issue from the current financial year. The population and politicians will follow closely whether and how the Federal Council gets involved.