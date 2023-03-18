Home Business Credit Suisse crisis meeting – there is one scenario: breakup
Credit Suisse crisis meeting – there is one scenario: breakup

Conversation level «top secret»

Exclusive: CS and federal authorities are talking about rescue scenarios ++ break-up of the bank is conceivable ++ negotiations with UBS

Crisis meetings are held at the CS, but also at the National Bank, Finma and the Federal Council over the weekend. A scenario is now being discussed in which Raiffeisen and ZKB also play a role. But what the UBS board of directors does is likely to be decisive. Does he take over parts of the CS?

At the CS headquarters on Zurich’s Paradeplatz, scenarios are discussed intensively over the weekend.

It’s been a dramatic week for Switzerland’s second largest bank, and it’s not over yet. Because the hope has evaporated that the outflow of customer funds will be stopped by the National Bank’s 50 billion liquidity injection. He just kept going.

