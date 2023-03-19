Home Business Credit Suisse crisis – merger of UBS and CS could cost 10,000 jobs – News
Credit Suisse crisis – merger of UBS and CS could cost 10,000 jobs – News

  • the persistent massive loss of trust has the big bank Swiss credit (CS) plunged into a serious crisis.
  • Talks are currently underway about a takeover the CS by the big bank UBS.
  • It is late Saturday afternoon Federal Council in the body to a extraordinary session got together.
  • According to media reports, UBS demands state guarantees in the amount of six billion dollars in a takeover.
  • Already on Thursday the Swiss National Bank (SNB) of CS one Credit of 50 billion francs made available.
  • News agencies report possible ones 10,000 employees laid off.
  • There is speculation about the new head of the possibly merged bank. The name comes up for this Colm Kelleher.

Brightly lit windows at the Credit Suisse headquarters on Paradeplatz in Zurich, but so far no facts about the situation of the big bank have become public.

Daily show, 03/18/23, 1:00 p.m

