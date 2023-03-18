Credit Suisse, Ubs consider bailout

Yesterday’s session of Credit Suisse, still extremely negative, accelerated the search for a system solution to secure the Swiss institution. The number one suspect remains Ubs and, according to what the Financial Timesthe boards of the two Swiss banks will meet separately over the weekend to try to close a deal before the reopening of the stock exchanges on Monday morning.

The Swiss National Bank and the FINMA are pushing for this solution, explains the Ft, to strengthen confidence in the national banking system. In fact, the granting of a 50 billion Swiss franc credit line was not enough to curb the flight of investors from the ailing Swiss giant. For this reason, explains the London newspaper, for the Swiss authorities the marriage between UBS and Credit Suisse is “plan A”.

Agreement still to be defined

However, the agreement between UBS and Credit Suisse is far from done. “It is not guaranteed that an agreement will be reached”, underlines the FT, recalling that any deal would then have to be submitted to UBS shareholders.

Furthermore, it has not yet been defined whether Ubs would take over Credit Suisse entirely or if, in the end, a stew will have to be made, with the purchase of only a part of the assets by Ubs and the remainder which would then be divided among other players. maybe even international. It is said that in the end the rescue operation will not turn into a system solution. In short, the match on Credit Suisse is far from over.