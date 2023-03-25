When it became clear on Sunday that UBS would swallow Credit Suisse, there was excitement about the low takeover price and the loss for CS shareholders. The complete write-off of the so-called AT1 bonds and the subsequent loss of 16 billion by investors were initially not an issue, also because they were not mentioned at the press conference. time to catch up.

What are AT1 bonds? AT1 bonds, also known as coco bonds or contingent convertible bonds, are risky bonds that were introduced after the financial crisis. They initially represent debt, but can be converted into equity without the consent of the holders if the equity ratio falls below a predetermined level. This is intended to support the bank’s core capital in the event of a crisis. Since the conversion into equity takes place in the event of a crisis, the equity received is rather unattractive for investors, as there is a high risk of default. If the company is saved, investors can benefit from the rising share price and limit any possible losses. Under certain conditions, AT1 bonds can be written off completely, as happened in the case of the Credit Suisse takeover.

How does Finma justify the write-off? On the one hand, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority Finma relies on the Issuance prospectus of the AT1 bonds, which explicitly provides that the bonds will be written off in full in the event of a trigger event (viability event), such as state support according to the prospectus. On the other hand, Finma refers to the federal emergency ordinance, which gives it the power in Article 5a to write off additional core capital – another term for AT1 bonds.

What does the legal expert say about depreciation? Thomas Werlen, a lawyer at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, is critical of Finma’s write-down of the AT1 bonds. It is unnecessary and unlawful.

According to Werlen, the clause in the issue prospectus does not apply because the Credit Suisse case does not involve government support. Federal Councilor Karin Keller-Sutter emphasized at the press conference on Sunday: “It’s not a state solution. We have a private bank that is buying another bank».

The “can” wording in Article 5a of the emergency ordinance only gives FINMA the power to make write-offs if they are absolutely necessary, which is not the case here, according to Werlen. He is certain that UBS would have bought CS even if Finma had not written off the CHF 16 billion worth of AT1 bonds.

How do third parties react? The rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has reclassified the AT1 bonds of Credit Suisse to “D”. This is equivalent to the failure of a system. In a next, further step, the bonds would fall completely out of the agency’s rating. Consequently, the agency assesses the chances of successful lawsuits as rather small.

The investment bank Goldman Sachs is more optimistic. It is currently buying AT1 bonds in order to be able to sue itself or to benefit from legal victories of other creditors. Goldman Sachs does not comment on the purchases.

The American and Canadian lobby group “The Credit Roundtable”, which was founded to protect bondholders, does not want to take any legal action against Credit Suisse, as they announced.