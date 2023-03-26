In the case of Credit Suisse, there are no financial products without risk and in this way it seems that all account holders have been saved. The comment

The Swiss gnomes have found the square to “save” the Swiss credit with a very proven system: finance a large bank, fill it with liquidity, reset all bond AT1 of Credit Suisse (approximately 16 billion euros) and save the shareholders. Sorry for all the savers who has the bonds Swiss Creditbut as we all know there are no financial products without risk and in this way it seems that all account holders have been saved.

Switzerland, unlike Europe, does not have the bail in, luckily. Now everyone has applauded the “successful” outcome of the solution, from Bceat the Federal Reserve and to Bank of Englandbut in my opinion in Europe we have a problem that we have been dragging on for years: that of Deutsche Bank which this year increased profits to 5.7 billion euros and set aside $1.2 billion for losses. There Lagardewhile also applauding the Schweierische Nationalbank, said that European banks are healthy and if by chance there were problems the ECB is willing to intervene.

