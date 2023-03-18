10
“Even in a catastrophe, the Swiss business of CS would be secured”: Now the supervisor, who orchestrated the UBS rescue in 2008, speaks
Communication mistakes by the National Bank, Federal Council, supervisors and Credit Suisse are partly to blame for the current uncertainty: ex-bank supervisor Eugen Haltiner analyzes the SNB’s help for CS and remembers the UBS rescue in 2008.
Mr Haltiner, in October 2008 you appeared before the media with Federal Council members Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, Pascal Couchepin and National Bank boss Jean-Pierre Roth to announce the rescue of UBS. Why was the state needed back then?