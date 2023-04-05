Home Business Credit Suisse, FINMA: Swiss supervisory authority bears no responsibility
Switzerland’s financial regulator was not to blame for the collapse of the country’s second largest bank, Credit Suisse. “We reacted very quickly,” FINMA president Marlene Amstad told reporters, adding that it is management’s responsibility to avoid such a situation and that regulations alone cannot solve a crisis of confidence like the one that brought down the bank. .Our tools reach their limits… as seen in the case of Credit Suisse,” said Amstad. “FINMA does not have the power to impose fines,” she said, adding that she would be happy to have that power. “It is an exception compared to other regulators.”

