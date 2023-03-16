Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock markets rebound decisively after the previous session’s plunge due to the panic reaction linked to the exited from Credit Suisse . The intervention of the Swiss National Bank, with short-term loans of up to 50 billion francs, and the bank’s repurchase of 3 billion euros of its senior debt are making purchases on the Swiss bank’s securities massively return (which in Wednesday’s session had reached to lose 30%) and are favoring the rebound in Europe. Thus, driven by the banks, the FTSE MIB in Milan, the CAC 40 in Paris and the DAX 30 in Frankfurt rose.

What will the Bce do?

The intervention of the Swiss central bank favors the recovery before the key appointment of the day represented from the ECB rate decision (expected 50 basis points increase with the main refinancing rate at 3.5% and the deposit rate at 3%): «The European Central Bank has the difficult task of being the first to decide what to do in this banking crisis» , commented Ipek Ozkardeskaya of Swissquote. According to Unicredit analysts, it will be relevant to see if Frankfurt eliminates the reference to the need to continue to raise rates significantly and if it will therefore show a more cautious approach in the face of tensions in the financial sector.

Credit Suisse stock flies to Zurich

Credit Suisse opens with a leap of 40% to 2.38 Swiss francs after the collapse of 24.24% on the eve, due to speculation on the financial strength of the Swiss group. The announcement of the loan of up to 50 billion francs by the Swiss National Bank and the repurchase of senior debt for 3 billion francs helped the rebound. The stock then trims the race to +30% and is also stopped in the volatility auction.

Banks in focus also in Piazza Affari

In Milan, Unicredit and Finecobank lead the Ftse Mib. The entire credit and asset management sector was lively with increases close to 3% for Intesa Sanpaolo, Bper and Banco Bpm. Among the best also Saipem thanks to the upgrade of Morgan Stanley analysts to overweight. Outside the Ftse Mib, Brunello Cucinelli runs, which has raised its 2023 revenue growth estimate to +15%.

BTPs, yields rebound after the collapse, spreads falling

After the drop on the eve, linked to the flight from the stock markets due to the bogey banks and the problems of Credit Suisse, the yields of European bonds recovered. At the start, the yield on the ten-year Bund rises and points towards 2.3%. The yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP increases to 4.15%. The faster rise in the yield of the Bund decreases the spread, which returns below 190 basis points.