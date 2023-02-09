Home Business Credit Suisse in sharp decline, new quarter in the red and sees losses also in 2023
Business

Credit Suisse in sharp decline, new quarter in the red and sees losses also in 2023

by admin
Credit Suisse in sharp decline, new quarter in the red and sees losses also in 2023

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Credit Suisse targeted by selling on the Zurich Stock Exchange, after announcing the fifth consecutive quarterly loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the difficulties of the investment banking division and the massive outflows of funds from asset management and to have anticipated that it expects a new loss in 2023. The group also announced the acquisition of the US M. Klein & Co.

In the fourth quarter, Credit Suisse posted…

See also  Italian banks, DBRS Morningstar: with Russia net profits -48% yoy in I quarter, without growth + 4%

You may also like

Mediobanca, record for the balance sheet: Nagel exceeds...

Regional elections, results: here they are (the expectations...

Spot gold has risen four times in a...

US labor market: initial jobless claims up to...

The first Kia Energy House opens in Rome

The performance of the perovskite battery sector is...

Increasingly international Italian trade fairs: +14% exhibitions of...

Tsunami Credit Suisse: loses 7.9 billion and the...

Balneari, the government goes to clash with Europe:...

Resolution 45 of 02/01/2023 – Preventive authorization for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy