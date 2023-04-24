Home » Credit Suisse, in the quarter flight of deposits of over 60 billion





Credit Suisse reported a deposit flight of more than 61 billion Swiss francs. This was revealed by the bank rescued by the public authorities and by its competitor UBS in March following a severe liquidity crisis. Credit Suisse in the note adds that the outflow of deposits “has slowed but has not yet reversed”.

The quarter in profit

The data on the flight of depositors emerged from the publication of the results for the first quarter of 2023 which ended – paradoxically – with a net profit of 12.8 billion Swiss francs thanks to the effect of the write-down of the bank’s AT1 subordinates, allowed by the prospectus of financial instruments and asked by the authorities to facilitate the transaction with UBS.

200 billion are missing

But it is the bleeding that matters most, also because it is a process which in April, after the rescue took place, “slowed down but has not yet stopped”, as stated by the bank itself. At the end of March, the total assets belonging to wealth management were around 500 billion euro, over 200 billion less than a year ago.

The flight of large customers is one of the big question marks hanging over the integration with UBS, which, not surprisingly, the CEO Sergio Ermotti predicts will take a long time.

Find out more

The key role of Iqbal Khan

Together with the banker from Ticino, a key figure will be that of Iqbal Khan, the new head of wealth management at Ubs (in the past considered eligible for the role of CEO), who has a past in Credit Suisse: he will have to face the hemorrhage of the masses but also that of the bankers, which is why he is studying an extraordinary package of incentives for those who remain in the group.

