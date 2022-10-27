MILAN. As part of the review of its strategy, Credit Suisse announced its intention to launch a capital increase with which to raise 4 billion francs through the issue of new shares aimed at both qualified investors, including the Saudi National Bank which has pledged to subscribe up to 1.5 billion francs to achieve a maximum holding of 9.9%, than to the current shareholders. It can be read in a bank note.

A loss of 5.9 billion in 2022

Credit Suisse closed the first nine months of 2022 with a loss of 5.9 billion Swiss francs (5.94 billion euros), compared with a profit of 435 million francs in the same period of 2021. In the third quarter , reads the note on the results, the red was 4.03 billion compared to the profit of 434 million for the same period of 2021. Revenues, down 36% in nine months, to 11.86 billion francs , and 30% in the third quarter, to 3.8 billion.

In 2025, 43,000 employees are expected, 9,000 fewer

Credit Suisse expects to reduce its cost base by 15%, or CHF 2.5 billion, in 2025, lowering it to CHF 14.5 billion through a restructuring that includes streamlining and divestment of non-core assets. organizational simplification and reduction of the workforce and external costs. The group, which already has a 5% reduction in employees in the fourth quarter of 2022, amounting to 2,700 people, plans to reduce its staff from the current 52,000 units to 43,000 in 2025, due to both natural exits, age-related, and planned redundancies.

CEO Koerner: decisive actions one for lasting value

“Starting today, we are taking a number of decisive actions to refocus Credit Suisse around the needs of our clients and stakeholders. Our new integrated model will be focused around wealth management, the Swiss bank, as well as asset management and we will radically restructure the investment bank, strengthen capital and accelerate cost transformation. We believe these actions will lead Credit Suisse to a more stable performance and to the generation of lasting value for our shareholders ”. Thus the CEO of Credit Suisse, Ulrich Koerner, comments on the new strategic plan of the bank in a note. “The third quarter and, to a greater extent, 2022, were significantly impacted by the protracted difficult market and macroeconomic conditions, which led to a weak performance, especially of our investment bank”.