Credit Suisse shareholders expressed their frustration at the bank’s imminent demise by rejecting a proposed CHF 34 million salary package for management.

April 05, 2023

On Tuesday, the bank held the last general meeting in its 167-year history before merging with competitor UBS.

Dozens of small shareholders took to the stage to express their anger at the bank’s leadership and protested that the value of their shares had fallen below one franc.

They voted on the proposals that Chairman of the Board of Directors Axel Lehmann and other board members should continue to run the company. The shareholders also agreed that a maximum of CHF 13 million should be paid out to them.

However, the proposal to pay managers, including CEO Ulrich Körner, a base salary of up to CHF 34 million did not reach the required 50% of the votes – only 48.23% of shareholders agreed.

“We will have to think about how we react to that,” said Lehmann. The board now has to put together a new package that is acceptable to the shareholders.

After years of scandals and high losses, the Swiss government pushed through the sale of Credit Suisse to the competitor bank UBS by emergency decree on March 19.

However, Credit Suisse will continue to operate as an independent company in the coming months until the acquisition is completed.

The second largest Swiss bank will eventually be merged into UBS. This will be the last chapter in the history of Credit Suisse, founded in 1856.

At the General Assembly on Tuesday morning, Lehmann said to the shareholders: “It is a sad day for you and for us. We have not been able to replace the scandals of the past and the many negative headlines with positive perspectives.”

He apologized on behalf of himself and those “behind the wheel” when the bank had to admit failure last month.

CEO Körner said the UBS bailout was the only option available to the ailing bank in March. “The collapse of Credit Suisse would have been a catastrophe. Not just for us, but for the entire global economy.”

The shareholders were not asked to relieve the board of its legal responsibility for the last twelve months. Another item that was dropped from the agenda was a proposal to give executives a restructuring bonus as the turnaround plan was never completed.

In October last year, the bank announced that it would be shedding 9,000 employees and many of its risky assets. In order to keep Credit Suisse afloat, investors pumped an additional CHF 4 billion into the bank.

Still, the bank posted a loss of CHF 7.3 billion in 2022 as customers lost confidence and withdrew CHF 123 billion in assets.

