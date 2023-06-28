Home » Credit Suisse, marriage in crisis: Ubs cuts more than half of its employees
Credit Suisse, marriage in crisis: Ubs cuts more than half of its employees

Credit Suisse, marriage in crisis: Ubs cuts more than half of its employees

Ubs-Credit Suisse, marriage already in crisis: 35,000 layoffs expected within the year

By virtue of the integration with Swiss credit, Ubs is ready to lay off about 30% of the staffyou seem to 35 thousand jobs. A drastic cut that will materialize by the end of the year. In fact, starting from July, the company expects to reduce the number of employees of the Swiss banking giant. And it would have already been communicated to the staff that two more windows of cuts will be implemented in September and October. This was reported by the press agency Bloomberg.

The reductions would be closely linked to theemergency takeover from just three months ago, when Ubs, in an operation desired by the Swiss authorities, took over Credit Suisse, for just over 3 billion francs, arousing various reactions: one above all, that of the Swiss prosecutor’s office to identify possible crimes. According to what emerged, the bankers and traders of the Swiss investment bank present at London, New York and in some areas of theAsia should absorb the brunt of the reductions. The goal, therefore, is to reduce the overall workforce by 120,000 employees resulting from the marriage between the two giants.

