Credit Suisse, millionaire bonuses to managers never entered on the balance sheet. The investigation

Credit Suisse, a new scandal: bonuses to “black” executives

Swiss credit once again ends up in the crosshairs. A new investigation has uncovered a monstrous money lane. Millionaire bonuses paid to managers but never entered in the balance sheet. According to an investigation by the Swiss weekly SonntagsZeitung – reports Huffington Post – hundreds of millions were bestowed on corporate top management and they would never be put on paper. A new scandal overwhelms the second Swiss bank that entered a crisis and was then saved in March by Ubs for three billion Swiss francs, with coverage on losses up to five billion. The bank is back in the discussion for the news reported by the newspaper: hundreds of millions in benefit never budgeted for many senior executives.

A practice that is gone forward to 2019, according to SonntagsZeitung, thus subtracting an important financial figure from the vote of the shareholders’ meeting. Apart from those occult– continues Huffington Post – the declared bonuses were more than thirty billion francs for top management in a decade. The love of bonuses also continued after saving of March given that Credit Suisse confirmed to management the distribution of corporate bonuses according to forecasts, as indicated in annual report of 2022. The Swiss bank had budgeted 360 million of cash francs in capital account and another 203 million among those anticipate e you storage.

Subscribe to the newsletter

