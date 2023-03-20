Credit Suisse is struggling – its shares plummeted this week. picture alliance

Credit Suisse Bank was bought by UBS on Sunday. The bank had previously stumbled, and investors didn’t want to inject new money. But it is not the first time that the Swiss bank has caused a stir. Your recent history is marked by scandals and affairs. It was about money laundering, shadowing allegations and the Suisse Secrets. Here you can read a summary.

The rescue of Credit Suisse is certain. On Sunday evening it was announced that the Swiss bank UBS would take over the ailing Credit Suisse for three billion francs (a good 3 billion euros). In addition, it is responsible for losses of up to five billion francs. In addition, there is a state loss guarantee of nine billion francs and liquidity commitments of up to 200 billion francs.

What happened at Credit Suisse?

After the Saudi financiers publicly withdrew their support for a TV appearance, shares in the Swiss financial institution fell by more than 20 percent. A little later, the bank had to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs (about 54 billion euros) from the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

The stock market crash is not the first time that Credit Suisse has been in the press unintentionally. The history of the financial institution has been shaped by affairs and scandals, especially in recent years. Here is an overview.

Switzerland Secrets

Die “Southgerman newspaper” revealed a list of people with whom the bank did business last year. Including war criminals and dictators. However, many of the customer relationships are in the past.

tax evasion

Credit Suisse was indicted by US authorities in 2014 for aiding and abetting tax evasion. The bank had helped wealthy US customers hide assets from US tax authorities.

Greensill crisis and Archegos bankruptcy

In 2021, Credit Suisse hit the headlines when the bank’s backed financial services firm, Greensill Capital, went bankrupt. The bank had invested large sums of money in the company and ran into difficulties when it went bankrupt.

At the time, Credit Suisse froze four funds worth ten billion francs. Shortly thereafter, the bank suffered another $5 billion loss from a bad speculation by US wealth manager Archegos Capital.

Money laundering for an oil company

In 2020 it became known that Credit Suisse was involved in a money laundering case. The bank had processed millions of dollars for the Venezuelan oil company PDVSA, even though the bank was aware that the company was involved in corruption and money laundering.

Bulgarian mafia

Credit Suisse was also convicted by Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court of failing to prevent money laundering after allowing the Bulgarian drug mafia to launder illegal money for years. The bank was sentenced to a comparatively small fine of two million francs, but announced that it would appeal.

Mozambique affair

According to a report by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma), between 2012 and 2016 Credit Suisse extended a billion-dollar loan to two state-owned companies in Mozambique, part of which flowed into the private pockets of bank employees. The money came from external investors. It was planned that the money would be used to finance ships for the Coast Guard and a tuna fishing fleet. The bank was ordered to pay a $475 million penalty.

Spygate

The then bank boss Tidjane Thiam and a top manager at Credit Suisse, Iqbal Khan, got into a public conflict a few years ago. The reason was their neighborhood dispute over luxury villas on Lake Geneva. The dispute escalated at a New Year’s reception in 2019 and Khan moved to rival bank UBS.

Fearing that he might take trade secrets with him, Credit Suisse hired private investigators to follow Khan. He noticed and a scuffle ensued. The police were also involved. Although Thiam denied the illegal action, the incidents cast a bad light on the bank.

This article was updated on March 20 with the latest information surrounding UBS’s purchase of Credit Suisse.

