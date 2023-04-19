Investigation

Credit Suisse: No Argentina-Nazi connections found Credit Suisse has investigated evidence from the Simon Wiesenthal Center of possible Nazi accounts during World War II. She has not discovered any suspicious customer relationships in her books.

The Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles, which studies the Holocaust period, had stated that according to its information, many Nazis from a list of 12,000 names from Argentina had accounts with the Credit Suisse precursor Schweizerische Kreditanstalt (SKA).

After two years of research in the archives, the independent institute AlixPartners found accounts from eight names on the list, Credit Suisse reported on Tuesday evening. Seven had already been closed before 1937. The eighth survived, but the holder was never on a US government list of Nazi members in Argentina. Another 70 accounts were only opened years after the end of the Second World War.

The Wiesenthal Center also wanted clarification as to whether assets belonging to Holocaust victims were held in certain long-closed accounts. There were no indications of this either, according to CS.

Comparison with Holocaust survivors and relatives

At the end of the 1990s, Swiss historians investigated allegations that large sums of money were held by Holocaust victims in Swiss accounts that were not paid out to survivors and relatives due to lack of proof of ownership. The banks then made a settlement with Holocaust survivors and their families. Together they paid out 1.25 billion Swiss francs. At the time, the settlement settled all claims from misconduct during World War II, as CS recalled.

After numerous scandals, a significant loss of confidence and the withdrawal of billions in customer funds, CS faced insolvency in mid-March. The Swiss government engineered the takeover by competitor UBS. (dpa)