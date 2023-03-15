Home Business Credit Suisse price at record low
Business

Credit Suisse price at record low

by admin
Credit Suisse price at record low

After the breather on Tuesday, the shares of US financial institutions also went into the red again. Big money houses like JP Morgan, Citigroup and Bank of America fell between 1.2 and 2.3 percent in premarket trading on Wall Street. Smaller financial institutions such as First Republic, Peers Western Alliance and PacWest lost between 0.4 and six percent.

“The markets are wild. We are moving from the problems of American banks to those of European banks, most notably Credit Suisse,” commented Carlo Franchini, head of Banca Ifigest’s commercial banking division.

See also  European market growing in October. Electric car boom: Volkswagen IDs shine (+ 40%)

You may also like

Overnight action in many places to dispose of...

Historic price collapse – CS: SNB would provide...

The 5 Stars lose votes towards the Democratic...

One-time payment for students – rush paralyzes website

Credit Suisse: and now the ECB is turning...

ȼͳг𡱣쳵ⷴɣ – OFweekԴ

Artificial intelligence: Google employees test the AI ​​”Big...

Volkswagen ID.2all, everything you need to know about...

EU framework agreement – Swiss wage protection –...

Hines-Prelios’ response: «Milanosesto is not for sale»

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy