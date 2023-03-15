After the breather on Tuesday, the shares of US financial institutions also went into the red again. Big money houses like JP Morgan, Citigroup and Bank of America fell between 1.2 and 2.3 percent in premarket trading on Wall Street. Smaller financial institutions such as First Republic, Peers Western Alliance and PacWest lost between 0.4 and six percent.

“The markets are wild. We are moving from the problems of American banks to those of European banks, most notably Credit Suisse,” commented Carlo Franchini, head of Banca Ifigest’s commercial banking division.