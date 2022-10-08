Home Business Credit Suisse proposes to buy back $3 billion in bonds to appease investors
On October 7, local time, the crisis-ridden investment banking giant Credit Suisse proposed to repurchase some corporate bonds in cash, amounting to as much as $3 billion to appease investor sentiment.

Recently, the share price of Credit Suisse fell to a record low, while the price of Credit Suisse’s five-year credit default swap contract, which reflects the market’s expected default risk, hit a record high. The market is deeply uneasy about the future of the investment banking giant, and even fears it will become another Lehman Brothers.

Facing the stock price slump, Credit Suisse initiated a variety of self-help measures, not only repurchasing bonds, but also trying to bring in outside investors to fund the company’s restructuring plan.

In 2021, Credit Suisse suffered a “double crit” of the liquidation of Archegos Capital and the bankruptcy of Greensill Capital, two incidents that cost the company billions of dollars and forced the departure of its head of investment banking and chief risk officer.

Regarding the concerns of the market and employees, Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner said that although it is at a critical moment, the group has a strong capital buffer, financial stability and sufficient liquidity.

Credit Suisse shares rebounded sharply on the back of a bond repurchase program. As of the close of the day, Credit Suisse shares rose 13.05% to close at $4.85. However, it is still down 51.11% this year.

