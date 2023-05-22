Credit Suisse, regulators denounced: “irregularly” withdrawn 400 million of bonuses

Credit Suisse, the maxi cause for canceled bonuses. New troubles

There is no peace for the Swiss creditthe Swiss banking giant rescued by failure thanks to the intervention of Ubs he was born in Swiss government. In the viewfinder now it’s over the financial regulator – according to the Financial Times – would in fact canceled “irregularly” well 400 million bonus which is why Credit Suisse staff are preparing to sue you in judgment. Thousands of Credit Suisse senior bankers have a portion of their bonuses tied to obligations additional of level one of the group, titles that have been swept away during the takeover orchestrated by the Swiss authorities a March.

The different ones law firms who have already sued the Swiss regulator Finma on behalf of the investors who owned the bonds AT1they received numerous requests by senior managers at Credit Suisse to take legal action on their behalf as well, according to several sources they have familiar with the matter. At this point, however, the lawyers have not clarified whether the claims of Credit Suisse employees can be related to existing causes filed against the FINMA or must be filed separately. Bonuses go up al 2014when the bank’s CEO and management staff were offered a capital premium as part of theirs remuneration.

