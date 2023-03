Credit Suisse releases its annual report, which was expected last Thursday but was ultimately delayed by a request from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Following the completion of discussions with the U.S. regulator, Credit Suisse confirmed its 2022 results announced on Feb. 9, which showed a net loss of 7.3 billion Swiss francs ($8 billion) for the full year. year. Shares of the bank fell another 5%, hitting a new all-time low in early trading on Tuesday in Europe.